Texas voter ID law given the OK for November election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals voted to allow the Lone Star State to use the revised voter ID measure known as SB5 for this November's elections.

Senate Bill 5 somewhat "relaxes" what many call the nation's toughest voter ID law by adding options for voters who say they cannot "reasonably" obtain one of seven forms of required ID.

The new version doesn't expand the list of acceptable photo IDs, but the changes allow people who don't have an ID to vote if they sign an affidavit, like a utility bill or bank statement, and bring that paperwork to the ballot. The paperwork must show the name and the address of the person voting.