Scientists invent new chocolate, and it’s pink!

Move over dark, milk and white chocolate, pink is the new color!

Scientists have invented a new chocolate called "ruby." It has a reddish-pink hue and a fruity berry-like flavor.

The chocolate scientists over at Swiss cocoa giant Barry Callebaut say the chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean and has no berry flavoring or color added.

Unlike white chocolate, which was the last chocolate to be launched by Nestle in the 1930s, Ruby is a "real chocolate" and not a derivative that contains no cocoa solids.