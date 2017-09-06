Science explains why you can remember faces over names

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all had that experience where we recognize someone's face but just can't remember their name. Well, science may be able to explain why we're better at remembering faces than names.

Apparently, there are parts of the brain that are wired to process facial features and make facial recognition quick and accurate, but studies find that there are four main reasons names trip us up.

First, people's names are arbitrary. Unlike object names like "apple", "Amy" can describe a variety of people.

Secondly, names contain multiple words like last names... Making them harder to remember.

also, names don't have synonyms to help jog your memory.

and finally, names aren't ordinary or high frequency words.. Which makes them harder to remember.