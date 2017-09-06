New policy changes in effect after video shows Utah nurse’s violent arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- By now you've seen this viral video of a violent arrest at a Utah hospital. Detective Jeff Payne was publicly criticized for cuffing nurse Alex Wubbels when she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient without a warrant.

Now his actions have led to a change in policy at the University of Utah Hospital. Instead of interacting with nurses, law enforcement will now be directed to supervisors. All future interactions are not allowed to take place in patient care areas.

"I need to make sure that this never, ever, ever happens to any of our care providers again," said Margaret Pierce, Chief Nursing Officer at the University of Utah Health.

Initially, Nurse Wubbels wasn't going to release the video of the messy arrest. That's until she felt the Chief wasn't taking her complaint seriously.

"We did not come away feeling the same sense of positive motion forward," Wubbels explained.

Payne has been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and was reportedly fired from his part-time gig as a paramedic.

Wubbels is reportedly seeking legal action as well.