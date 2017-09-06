Former Highland Park Captain reminds us why it’s important to never forget 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- "We'll never forget the sacrifice that they put on," said Chad Chadwick of the Highland Park Department of Public Safety.

This weekend, emergency responders in Dallas will once again be coming together for their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to pay homage to service members who lost their lives in the Twin Towers back in 2001.

"It's something that we can do to help the families remember, to help their loved ones and the sacrifices they've made," Chadwick said.

Dallas has held the 110-story climb for the past six years, and Former Captain Tom Wendling has held the fastest time for the climb nearly every year.

Now that he's retired, he's hanging up his helmet, and passing the torch to the next generation.

"To me, it's a little bit of effort that's involved," Wendling said. "But they've given their life."

While Wendling won't be racing to the top this year, he'll be supporting his fire station family to make sure that we never forget.

"I hope that everyone still keeps remembering how important it is to commemorate this day, and commemorate these firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Wendling said.

This year's stair climb will be on Saturday, September 9 from 8 am 'til noon at the Renaissance Tower.