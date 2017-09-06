Dallas police searching for fake officer who robbed man in parking lot

DALLAS – Police are searching for a woman impersonating a Dallas police officer who stole a man’s wallet after threatening to arrest him.

The robbery occurred on August 11 at 6 pm on the 300 block of South St. Augustine Drive.

A 37-year-old man told police an unknown Hispanic woman walked up to him in a parking lot, said she was a police officer and requested identification.

She then threatened to arrest him if he didn’t give her money.

According to police, the man gave the fake cop his wallet and she fled in a white Nisssan Altima.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Barnett of the Dallas Police Department’s South Investigation Unit at 214-671-0115.