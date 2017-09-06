Cowboys react to the latest Zeke courtroom drama

FRISCO–It’s been a crazy 24 hours for your Dallas Cowboys.

To recap as fast as we can: The NFL said that Ezekiel Elliott could, in fact, play in week one because of the delay in the judgment on his appeal.

Then, the NFL announced that Zeke’s 6 game suspension had been upheld.

But now that case is in federal court in Sherman, and if the judge rules in Zeke’s favor for a restraining order against the league enforcing that suspension, then Elliott will probably play all year.

Through it all, Coach Garrett is, of course, preaching focus.

“I think the biggest thing for all of us is to focus on what we need to do each and every day and that’s been a point that we try to emphasize to our team for a long, long time,” said Garrett. “We don’t spend a lot of time on other stuff.

So basically there are two scenarios left: the judge rules in the NFL’s favor and Zeke serves his suspension this year in games 2 through 7.

Or the judge rules for Zeke and the NFLPA and this courtroom drama stretches into 2018 at least. We’ll know by Friday which way it goes.

“All we can do right now is support him,” Dak Prescott said of Elliott. “I think everybody in this locker room knows that. He knows that. We’re around him, we support him and he’s doing a good job of just putting it behind him and just working.”

One way or another, the Boys kick off the season against the Giants on Sunday, and maybe they can use this whole mess as motivation to make Roger Goodell hand Zeke the Lombardi Trophy in February!