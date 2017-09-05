Selena Quintanilla’s family members killed in Harvey flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- Just when you thought the world couldn't get any smaller.

The family of six who lost their lives, after they were swept away in their van by Harvey, are actually related to popular singer and Texas native Selena Quintanilla.

Selena's father posted the connection on Facebook:

Sadly, the family drowned. Their bodies weren't discovered until the water receded three days later.

When the family was found, Sheriff Ed Gonzales said, "The family, I just notified them, obviously they are devastated as we all are as well. Our worst fears have been realized."

The four children whose lives were cut short were 16 year-old Devy, 14-year old Dominic, 8-year old Xavier, and Daisy Saldivar was the youngest at 6-years old.

A family taken by the water they were trying to escape. Gone too soon.