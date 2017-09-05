Trump tweets ‘big week’ amid reports that North Korea could be moving ballistic missile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- When Donald Trump tweeted "Big week coming," it probably wasn't one of his casual Twitter rants.

Outside of DACA and Hurricane Irma, there may be an equally concerning issue brewing in North Korea.

Trump also announced on Twitter he's "allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States."

I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Apparently, Trump is up in arms over the latest nuclear bomb threat from North Korea. According to South Korean Intelligence Kim Jong-un may be moving an intercontinental ballistic missile as we speak.

The full details on the missile are unknown, but president Trump and the president of South Korea have reportedly agreed to put more pressure on North Korea.

South Korea has even prepared for what they call "Dooms Day."

Their navy is preforming live fire drills in response to the latest nuclear test from North Korea,

A growing number of Japanese residents are reportedly preparing for the real deal themselves, with doomsday bunkers and all!

Sheesh! It might just be a "big week" after-all!