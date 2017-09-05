Starbucks is helping employees brew some babies with a life-changing perk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- Starbucks doesn't just want to be known for making some our favorite coffee drinks. They also want to help employees brew some babies.

According to the National Infertility Association, one in eight American couples have difficulty getting pregnant.

And while in vitro fertilization treatments is a good option for them, they're not cheap.

They can cost around $20,000 per treatment. And most couples need two or three before actually getting pregnant. That's about $60,000 dollars.

Some couples can't afford the price tag, but Starbucks is changing that.

The coffee company is offering infertility coverage to help workers pay for such treatments. It even applies to eligible part-time baristas who make an average of $10,000 a year.

Shannon Iagulli told CBS News that she and her husband couldn't afford the treatments, and their inability to get pregnant almost ended their marriage. That's until she found out about the life-changing perk at Starbucks.

"You think barista, you think 18-year-old working to go through school, not a 27-year-old woman trying to have a baby," she said.

And with the help of Starbucks, Iagulli was able to get the IVF treatments she needed and is now a mother of two.

Starbucks executive Lucy Helm told CBS News that it's just part of who the company is about. "If you work here and you put in the time, you're going to get the benefits that make you a full partner," she said.

Well, it seems to be working. Mothers who've used Starbucks IVF coverage have started a Facebook group called Starbucks IVF Mommas which has over 150 members!