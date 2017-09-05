New Millennium Falcon is most expensive LEGO kit ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEGO is bring back a 7,541-piece toy Star Wars fans old and new won't be able to live without.

To be exact, it's the updated Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon. The super-detailed Star Wars model includes interiors for placing 10 mini-figures, from young Han and Leia to Rey and Finn.

LEGO's first kit for Han Solo's ship had 5,000 pieces and five mini-figures; the sets originally cost around $400, but sell for thousands today.

The new, larger kit is the single largest LEGO set ever, and it's also the most expensive, with an $800 price tag.

The new Falcon flies into stores October 1.