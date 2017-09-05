L’Oréal drops Transgender model after Facebook post on racism!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

L’Oréal model Munroe Bergdorf sure had a lot to say in a Facebook post when she called all white people racist. And apparently, L’Oréal didn't think Munroe was worth it -- because they fired her just days after she signed on!

Munroe Bergdorf made history as the first transgender woman ever to be featured on a L’Oréal campaign; she was even dubbed 'the face of modern diversity.'

"If I can't relate to anyone in the media that’s transgender, then hopefully someone could relate to me, maybe," said Bergdorf during an interview.

Too bad it didn't last. Thanks to that lengthy Facebook post that went a little something like this:

"Honestly, I don't have the energy to talk about the racial violence of white people anymore. Yes, all white people. Your existence, privilege, and success as a race is built on the backs, blood, and death of people of color." "Racism is coming from white culture, it's coming from white privilege; it's coming from white supremacists."

It wasn't long before L’Oréal had something to say and tweeted:

L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her. — L'Oréal Paris UK (@LOrealParisUK) September 1, 2017

In other words, girl bye!