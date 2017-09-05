Is the American dream over? President Trump plans to end DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- If you're a dreamer, Donald Trump may just be your worst nightmare.

"DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me, I will tell you,” President Trump said.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program. It offers some legal protection for immigrants brought to the U.S. as kids and allows them to study and work without deportation. But it might be all over, and soon.

President Trump is expected to take a yes or no stance on DACA Tuesday. Whatever decision he makes could affect the lives of 800,000 people. But according to a White House rumor, changes might not go into effect for six months. Morning Dose talked to Immigration Attorney Lily Axelrod to break it down for us.

“We’re not sure if that means nothing will change at all for six months and the program will continue taking new applications and renewals during that time or if that means that everything stops immediately and there's just going to be a six month grace period before there's any action," Axelrod said.

Now, during the 2016 campaign, Trump swore he would slash the immigrant program, but he has taken it easy since taking office. So does that mean he'll take it easy on DACA?

President Trump said, "We love the dreamers, we love everybody.”

One thing is for sure, the pressure is on. Not only is he getting heat from dreamers, but Republican attorneys general from several states. They've threatened a lawsuit challenging DACA if the president doesn't end the program by Tuesday.

Guess it's a high price to pay for the American dream.