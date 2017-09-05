‘Deferred Action’ play shines a light on DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Trump's announcement to rescind DACA is creating a lot of controversy.

The Cara Mía Theater in Dallas is literally shining a little stage light on all the drama with their play titled "Deferred Action."

"The show is basically a continuation of a trilogy. The DREAMers are started, the baby that we see throughout the show, the journey of the Central American family coming to the U.S. and crossing two borders and that very dangerous journey. Here we see that baby grow up, and he's a DREAMer. You know, growing up in the U.S. and sort of navigating what that looks like," Liz Magallanes said.

Liz is the DFW Coordinator for Mi Familia VOTA, and for her, the play hits a little closer to home.

"I think it makes it sort of really relevant. It's a story that's alive and living. It's art quite literally affecting life, particularly my life, and so many other undocumented youth," she said. "It's something that's very needed particularly in this moment in time and in history to listen to one another, to listen to maybe a different perspective you didn't have the opportunity to see before."