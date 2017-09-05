Dallas police searching for Oak Cliff murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dallas Police Department is searching for Khalid "Calico" Williams, 35, wanted in connection to a murder.

Police said they discovered a man next to a dart bus stop in the 3600 block of South Polk Street near U.S. Highway 67. He suffered from a gunshot wound early Monday morning, just a few blocks from John Carpenter Elementary School.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you know of Williams whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Dallas police.