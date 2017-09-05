DACA decision expected, still disappointing for Dallas recipient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- After a smile and a "Good morning," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions got right to business Tuesday.

"I'm here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded," he told the gathered press.

The announcement wasn't a shock to Dallas' Jose Santoyo.

"We expected it," he said flatly.

The 800,000 young adults taking advantage of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) knew it would end at some point. President Obama said so himself when he signed an executive order to enact it in 2012.

"It's not a permanent fix," Obama said. "This is a temporary stop gap measure."

Its purpose is to give high achieving undocumented people who have stayed out of trouble a chance to have legal status, and they'd need to renew every two years.

Like all immigration issues, two sides see it two different ways.

"It denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those illegal aliens to take those jobs," AG Sessions said.

"The overwhelming majority of DACA recipients are now young professionals," Santoyo countered. "They had a chance to apply for the jobs they always wanted that they couldn't apply for before because they didn't have that security number."

He and three of his siblings are in that group. So who are these young people truly?

Santoyo tried to explain that when he spoke at his SMU graduation.

"Today, I want you to think of me as someone who loves this nation and someone who cares about this nation deeply, and someone who has become a better and educated person here," he said, holding back tears.

The Trump Administration gave Congress six months to make immigration law work. If they can't get it done?

"We don't know what's going to happen," Santoyo said. "We have a lot of work to do."