Arlington police find human remains close to Cowboys’ Stadium, still searching for suspect

ARLINGTON – Arlington police have charged a man and are searching for another in the murder of two bodies found near Cowboys’ Stadium.

Police were responding to a death investigation on Sunday around 2:40 pm near the 800 block of E. Sanford Street and reportedly found what is believed to be human remains in a wooded area near a creek.

After executing a search warrant, additional remains were found belonging to a second person in the backyard of a house on the 200 block of Burton Drive related to the initial investigation.

Detectives have charged Mariano Sanchez for murder related to the case. He is also being held for a possession of a controlled substance charge in Arlington and burglary of a habitation in Tarrant County.

Police are also searching for another man related to the case, Hector Acosta-Ojeda, who has a warrant for murder. Ojeda is approximately 5’8″, 190 pounds and considered extremely dangerous.

The victims are believed to be specifically targeted with detectives not ruling out the possibility of the murders being drug related.

Anyone with information on Ojeda’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Arlington Police Department’s tip line, 817-575-8823.