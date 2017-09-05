A Labor of Love for first responders on Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - Labor Day means something different to everyone.

For thousands in Dallas, it means going to a parade and holiday festivities. For others it means beer, barbecue and water.

But for first responders, it`s another day of being ready to save lives; and that of course holds true for Dallas firefighters. So one major food chain decided they could use a little extra love.

"Every year for LaborDay, we like to donate some food to our first responders to either hospitals or fire stations or police officers," says Alyssa McDonald with Olive Garden, "and today we chose our fire department number 22."

Olive Garden has been doing this all across the country for the past 16 years.

"Most people are out at the lakes and with their families at the pools, but you guys are working hard for us and keeping us safe and this is just our way of letting them know we appreciate it."

And as for the guys working, well their mouths were full, but you can probably guess how they felt.

"They love it," says McDonald, "They get so excited. I mean, I think they all get a little emotional whenever we tell them that we've chosen them."

The firefighters get their fill, and Olive Garden got the chance to take a picture in the fire engine!

Talk about a labor of love!