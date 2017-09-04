Read It: Obama’s Inauguration letter to Trump is a work of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Remember when President Trump found Obama's letter and said, "We won't even tell the press what's in that letter"?

Well, contents of the Inauguration Day letter are out for the whole world to see. Obama's letter to Trump was a long one, and started with, "Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you."

Jeez, no pressure, but Obama's advice came in four parts.

Number one, he wrote "We've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. It's up to us to do everything we can to build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard."

Number two, in a nutshell said America's place in world leadership is delicate, don't mess it up!

Third: respect the past. Obama said "We are just temporary occupants of this office. It's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them."

Last but not least, don't forget your friends and family because, "they'll get you through the inevitable rough patches."

Then he signed "Good luck and Godspeed, BO."

Just call him Obama the Poet! Whether or not Trump takes BO's advice though, well that's a different story.