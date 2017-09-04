Prince William & Kate expecting Royal baby #3

LONDON — Another Royal Baby is on the way!

Yep, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child. Kensington Palace said in a statement that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “very pleased.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

But like Kate’s previous pregnancies, her Royal Highness is once again being treated for intense morning sickness.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

She reportedly isn’t quite 12 weeks yet, but the couple decided to be open about the pregnancy after morning sickness forced Kate to cancel a a planned appearance at a Children’s Center on Monday.

We wish mommy and Royal Baby #3 the best!

But uh, sorry Uncle Harry, this new bundle of joy will be fifth in line for the throne, bumping you to sixth place.