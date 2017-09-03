Viral picture of Hurricane Irma is FAKE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING, MD -- It's true what they say! You can't trust everything you see on the internet.

As Texans are still dealing with Harvey's wrath, there's another hurricane coming to play: Hurricane Irma, but now there's something else to keep an eye on.

A Facebook post went viral after someone said Hurricane Irma was on the way to Houston. It was shared almost 40,000 times and people started freaking out.

Have no fear! The picture is totally100% fake.

The National Weather Service cleared up rumors on their Twitter:

Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes out 5 days. #Irma pic.twitter.com/9k87y7jkMz — NWS (@NWS) September 1, 2017

That should've been red flag number one. The fake Irma track goes out 14 days.

All of this isn't to say that Irma isn't a threat, she's just not a threat right now, and weather experts won't know anything until she gets closer to land.

So nobody panic, and remember, don't believe everything you see on the interwebs!