Game On! Nintendo World Championship storms Dallas

DALLAS -- Got game?

The long lines Saturday outside of the North Central Expressway Best Buy are made up of gamers ready to show their stuff in the Nintendo World Championship.

"It's fierce competition," said two gamers dressed as Mario and Luigi. "There's a lot of people playing."

This Best Buy is one of 8 locations nationwide letting gamers compete for a trip to the finals in The Big Apple.

"It kind of gives you the feeling like you belong here because it's a lot of gamers," said one young competitor.

Make no mistake about it, these people aren't playing around.

Folks of all ages are dedicated to setting their best race time on Mario Kart 7 for 3DS to make their way to the top.

Even if you get hit by a blue turtle shell, you'll still walk out a winner by getting an exclusive preview of the new Super Mario Odyssey game.

If you think you're the master of throwing bananas, you still have one more day to come out and compete.

Game on, baby!