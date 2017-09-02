× Cops: Kaytlynn Cargill beat to death with hammer over drugs

TARRANT COUNTY — An arrest and answers in the murder of 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill.

Police say a 16-year-old brutally beat the Bedford teen with a hammer during a drug deal back in June, then tossed her body in dumpster. Kaytlynn’s body was discovered days later in an Arlington landfill.

The accused killer, who has not been identified, was arrested Friday morning at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth.

According to the police report, Kaytlynn and the teen lived in the same Bedford apartment complex. She reportedly met up with him to get marijuana to sell. That was the last time she was seen alive.

It’s unclear what allegedly set the teen off. But investigators say they found Kaytlynn’s blood on a hammer in his apartment and blood splattered in the hallway and a door.

Bedford PD initially said they didn’t suspect foul play. But clearly, this police report tells a very different and vicious story.

