Zeke and NFL Players Association sue NFL over suspension

Ezekiel Elliot has slammed the NFL with a lawsuit while he waits to hear the results of an appeal of his six-game suspension.

The NFL Players Association filed a lawsuit, Friday, on behalf of the Dallas Cowboys running back. They're asking the courts to temporarily block any suspension for Elliot.

The NFLPA wrote the 6-game suspension, "threatens irreparable harm to his season, career, and reputation. In what may mark one of the most fundamentally unfair arbitration processes."

The Association says the suspensions were a result of a league - orchestrated conspiracy by senior NFL executives to hide critical information which would completely exonerate Elliot."

The petition claims one of the lead investigators, Kia Roberts, came to the conclusion that Tiffany Thompson was not credible in her accusations of abuse against Elliot.

However, the report states that Roberts was not allowed to share her opinion with NFL commissioner, Robert Goodell. The Players Association says that led to Elliot's suspension.

The arbitrator is expected to make a decision about Elliot's appeal by early next week.