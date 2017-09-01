HELP FOR HARVEY – CLICK HERE TO CARE WITH 33 AND DONATE TO THE RED CROSS

Woman named Irma gives birth to baby named Harvey

Posted 3:46 pm, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 03:14PM, September 1, 2017

We've heard stories of hurricane babies throughout the week, but this one has a special twist.

The husband of the mother-to-be posted on Twitter that his wife was in labor but they couldn't get out of their home.

Two strangers picked the couple up and made it to a hotel before a dump truck picked up the couple to take them the rest of the way.

That's when baby Harvey was born. A name appropriately picked at the hospital.

The kicker, the mother's name is Irma. The name of the next hurricane picking up strength in the Atlantic.

 