Video shows cop arresting nurse who refused to take blood from unconscious patient

It began like a regular day for nurse Alex Wubbles at University Hospital in Utah, until she turned down a cop's request to draw blood from her badly injured, unconscious patient.

Salt Lake detective Jeff Payne didn't have a warrant and the request didn't meet the requirement under state law, but he decided to arrest Wubbles for doing what her boss told her to do.

Newly released video shows Payne forcibly arresting Wubbles, putting her in handcuffs and shoving her into a police car for what he called "interfering with an investigation."

Wubbles was later released with no charges. Payne is still on active duty, but the incident is being investigated.

"It was alarming," Sgt. Brandon Shearer said. "Immediately after seeing the video, they started an internal affairs investigation to look into what happened."

"I feel betrayed. I feel angry," Wubbles said.

She hasn't filed any legal action against the police department, but she said if police don't acknowledge the need for re-education, she just might.

"I'm a healthcare worker. The only job I have as a nurse is to keep my patients safe," Wubbles said.