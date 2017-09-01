Netflix & Chiiiiiilll: Streaming service allegedly coming out with their own weed strains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS GATOS, CA -- Ever get so far into a show that you found yourself stuck? Well, Netflix just might've made it real easy to get "stuck" with their new brand of weed!

They're reportedly releasing strains of Mary Jane based on some of your favorite series.

If you're somewhere where it's legal and want to smoke a Disjointed-inspired joint?

Or how about rolling a "Banana Stand Kush" blunt based on Arrested Development?

According to the streaming giant, "each strain" is "cultivated with specific shows in mind" and "designed to compliment each title based on their "tone."

Call it tone or a genius marketing move, but this idea might weed out Netflix's competition.

Last week, the company hosted a pop-up dispensary in Cali, where consumers could sample the strands.

And, no surprise here, the dispensary reportedly sold over a hundred jars of the Netflix marijuana. Safe to say, this puts a new meaning to Netflix and chiiiiiiillll.