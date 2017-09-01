Hurricane Harvey evacuees get a big hand from the Big D!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- "Evacuee; a person who is withdrawn or removed from a place of danger", that’s the reality for the ones able to escape Harvey.

The tropical storm devoured many Texas cities, one being Port Arthur, who some say, was hit the hardest.

"It just rained, all night, all - it just rained. I was like damn, I go to sleep, wake up, and it’s just rain,” says Ronnie Williams, an evacuee from Port Arthur, Texas.

Luckily the Big D was there to lend a big hand and evacuees have a spot to call home, at least for now.

"I had to go through a lot, had to lose things,” said Williams. “It was hard."

But just how many have made it to a shelter in the DFW area?

According to the American Red Cross, the grand total is nearly two thousand, with the Dallas convention center housing the most, at over one thousand evacuees.

"These are individuals that got caught in floods around Beaumont and Port Arthur. Most of them have lost their homes or their apartments and they are coming in families. It’s heartbreaking to see what they've been through,” said Dallas Mayor, Mike Rawlings.

Of those thousands, some were a little more fragile than others. Ten babies were evacuated from the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

And for those yet to make it here, Prestonwood Baptist Church is ready to help.

"The good thing about this, it enables us Christians to show our faith and to demonstrate our faiths to people that have needs,” says Pastor Jack Graham, of Prestonwood Baptist Church.

Five tractors full of blankets, toiletries, hygiene products, baby items, and cleaning supplies hit the road Friday, hoping to let those in need know, someone cares.

Graham says, "Yes, we're loading up trucks and we're just getting started because our intent as a church and as a ministry is to be there in the rebuilding."

Just another reminder how Texas stays strong.