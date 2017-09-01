Gov. Abbott declares Sunday as a Day of Prayer in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKPORT, Texas - Sunday is declared a Day of Prayer in Texas for Harvey victims.

Governor Greg Abbott made the declaration on Thursday during a visit by Vice President Pence and the Second Lady.

Speaking at the First Baptist Church in Rockport, Abbott said the focus of Sunday is for people to pray for all of those affected by Harvey "regardless of faith or church or background".

Abbott said "we will pray as one united people, for the future of the state, and the future of this country, for healing and for hope, for rebuilding and for the next great generation of Texas."