Confederate statue taken down in San Antonio

Posted 10:44 am, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:43AM, September 1, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - A Confederate statue at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio is no more.

Overnight, the city removed the monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers who were killed in the Civil War after a 10 to 1 vote by City Council.

"This is, without context, a monument that glorifies the causes of the confederacy, and that's not something that a modern city needs in a public square," San Antonio Mayer Ron Nirenberg said.

The statue will be donated to a yet-to-be determined non-profit.

The monument's proposed removal had spurred demonstrations and passionate pleas from both sides.

