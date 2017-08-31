‘Remember, we only kill black people’: Georgia officer tells white woman during traffic stop

A Georgia police officer is accused of making racist statements to a woman during a traffic stop.

A dash camera video was released of police Lt. Greg Abbott standing outside a woman’s car. In the video, the woman can be heard telling the officer that she didn’t want to put her hands down to reach for her phone.

“I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops,” the woman said.

“But you’re not black,” Abbott said, interrupting her. “Remember, we only kill black people. Yeah, we only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen black people get killed? You have.”

The Cobb County Police Department has put Abbott on administrative duties while an internal investigation is underway.

Abbott is cooperating with investigators, according to his attorney Lance LoRusso.

“His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context,” LoRusso said in the statement to The Washington Post. “He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.”