Panic at the pumps: Where can you find gas in your area?

DALLAS, TX -- Let`s be real. Getting gas today sucks.

And if you're lucky enough to find a station that has some and hasn't raised its prices drastically, consider yourself lucky.

Some people are running out of gas and luck. The pumps at this gas station on I-35 work, but you probably don't want to stop there if you're in a hurry.

"It's really pumping maybe a cent every five minutes, which is kind of ridiculous. About 20 minutes and so far I've only got .95 cents on it." says one frustrated driver.

Your best bet for finding out who has gas and who doesn't is to use gasbuddy.com tracker app. Just hope you don't run out of gas before you get to the pump.