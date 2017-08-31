Hollywood Hack: Instagram says cyber-attackers stole contacts from celebrity accounts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, CA-- Earlier this week, Selena Gomez's Instagram fans got a peek at Justin Beiber's .... (uh) little Beiber. Let's just say people were wondering why Selena would publicly post XXX pics of her ex?

Well, it turns out the singer was reportedly hacked.The breach is believed to be in connection with a recent insta-hack, thanks to a bug in the mobile app's software.

Instagram says hackers had access to a number of A-listers' contact information. This includes numbers, email addresses and other personal things-- including Justin's Beiber.

No word on other celebrities who might've been cyber-attacked! Instagram is warning everyone to ensure their passwords are updated.