Freedom of speech or #TooSoon? Charlie Hebdo portrays Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis

An illustration can tell a story when words simply can't do the job. And in the case of Hurricane Harvey, artists have gone to great lengths to bring pictures of unity, heartache, and emotion to their front pages.

But editorial patterns have shifted a bit, opting for a more political portrayal of the Texas tragedy.

Charlie Hebdo, the rebellious French magazine, just dropped a controversial cover. The headline: 'God exists! He drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas'.

As if that wasn’t enough, swastika flags and arms giving the Nazi salute are splattered all over the page as they drown; basically making fun of a disaster that's disrupted many lives and taken dozens.

You better believe the backlash was as colorful as the cover!

Tweets like:

This is downright horrific. Nice going https://t.co/KQeIZd17a9 — Corinne Weaver (@descarteslover) August 30, 2017

and

Yes they are idiots! How can people think like this? https://t.co/bCDzoEPAeF — Gregory Rupcic (@gregory_rupcic) August 31, 2017

overflowed twitter. Piers Morgan even chimed in with:

This Charlie Hebdo cover on the Houston disaster is, even by their standards, absolutely disgusting.https://t.co/iaIReTHlnV pic.twitter.com/BMHpXCqAnS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017

But Charlie Hebdo isn't new to coloring outside the lines. He painted a pretty picture that came out after the Barcelona attack. You know when a van plowed its way through the street, killing 13? And we can't forget the cartoon depiction of the prophet Muhammad. The headline: ‘All is Forgiven’ and sign reading ’I am Charlie’ was printed right after the attack on its own Paris offices that left 12 dead.

Needless to say, those issues didn't get positive criticism for their covers either.

There are those who argue that it's free speech but the real question is, how soon is too soon to politicize or poke fun a national tragedy?