Eye movement therapy taking drug and alcohol treatment to the next level!

DALLAS, Tx. - When you hear a rumble on the table, most people automatically think - that's a phone!

This vibration is a tool used for a trauma treatment called EMDR

"It`s fascinating, I mean I really did believe it was completely hokey, and I told Cara that our first meeting," says one patient who asked not to be named. We called him "Bob" to keep his privacy. He's a success story from Enterhealth, which is a drug and alcohol treatment center. Bob started drinking daily in his teens, "and it continued for over 25 years."

In his forties his parents died and the addiction became stronger. After becoming a patient at Enterhealth, he tried EMDR.

"I was given the opportunity to try this process and I felt that it was worth a shot!"

EMDR stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing.

"So that`s a long term to describe using bilateral stimulation to reprocess traumatic memories," says Addiction Therapist with Enterhealth, Cara McCleod. "Through the nature of stimulating both parts, both hemispheres of your brain, you`re working to get all the different pieces of the memory consolidating it and adapting it where there`s resolution for the trauma."

She's worked with bob and says about 25 to 50 percent of her patients use this therapy. "It`s become more well known, there`s been a lot more research that demonstrates its efficacy."

Which you can see in bob...

"I`ve been sober seven months after 25 years of drinking," says Bob. "I was able to resolve my issues within four sessions."

Four sessions? Now that's quick progress!