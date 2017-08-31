Bun B planning Texas sized telethon for Houston!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When tragedy hits, there aren't many things that can take the pain away, except maybe money and music. So far, the money has been pouring in from celebrities, thanks in large part to Kevin Hart and his Hurricane Harvey challenge.

Sandra Bullock dropped a cool one million for h-town and Queen B donated too. Although she’s being mysterious with the actual amount, if you believe TMZ, it’s a lot.

It's not stopping there either!

Just like they did after the Manchester terrorist attack in England, the stars are getting together. This time around, they're linking up with Bun B for a Texas sized telethon.

The telethon is tentatively scheduled for September 12th with Texas native Jamie Foxx set to play a big role in putting it together.

So who else can we expect to grace the stage for charity?

It's rumored that Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton will host it from Nashville. Beyond that, no other names just yet but we know who we'd like to see.

Of course, Destiny's Child but other Texas stars like Lacrae, Travis Scott, Miranda Lambert, Demi Lovato, and Trae the Truth would be nice too. Harvey, on the other hand, is not invited.