Wondering what Dallas Pets Alive! is doing for Houston animals?

DALLAS -- The toll Hurricane Harvey's taking on Houston and beyond hasn't been limited to displaced and desperate people. Furry friends need help too!

So what part do our Ruff Life partners at Dallas Pets Alive! play in this?

"We always want to focus on Dallas Animal Services. We want to continue that great work," Dallas Pets Alive! President and Executive Director Leslie Sans told NewsFix. "We want to get them out of the shelter, make space for the new Houston animals that are coming in, so everyone has a positive outcome."

Everyone plays a role, and DPA's is to clear the shelter to make room for the South Texas animals being brought in.

They're also trying to work with their transport partners in Toronto and New York to send dogs to better lives on the East Coast.

For Sans, the plight of these pets has been awful to watch, but the outpouring of love has been unmatched.

"We've learned from those tragic events," she said, referring to Hurricanes Katrina and Ike from our recent past. "You can just see it with Facebook posts, people all over social media, just general media. They're really focusing on the animals where I didn't see that before. For us, it's been really motivating to see that shift in the mindset that animals are just as important as the human beings."

Any money donating to Dallas Pets Alive! for storm relief is being sent on to the SPCA of Texas.

If you want to help DPA by fostering or adopting their animals, find out more at: dallaspetsalive.org