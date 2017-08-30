Professor fired over Hurricane Harvey tweet

TAMPA, Florida – A Florida professor just spent his last days teaching at the University of Tampa thanks to a tweet about Hurricane Harvey.

Sociology professor Kenneth Storey was fired after his tweet targeted Texas’ deadly flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realized the GOP doesn’t care about them,” Storey tweeted.

Storey has since deleted the tweet and apologized. He holds no ill will towards the University of Tampa and says his tweet was because he got “caught up in the moment.”

“No matter who you voted for, no one deserves to have their home and their livelihood taken away,” University of Tampa student Melissa Paradise said.

Storey said he made the comment in regards to the GOP’s denial of climate change. He admits his tweet wasn’t well thought out and might have been “off-putting.”

“I am not sure that he is the kind of professor I want shaping and molding young minds,” Paradise said.