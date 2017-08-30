Hurricane Harvey victim delivers her baby safely in Dallas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO, Tx. - You hear about the rain, the flooding, the struggle, the loss, but in tough times, sometimes there`s a glimmer of hope.

"It's mixed emotions, happy, content," says Houston woman, Nora Uribe. She, her husband Antonio Negrete, and their children fled to Dallas Friday to stay with family after hearing threats of Hurricane Harvey coming their way.

Less than five days later, their home is under water.

"Sentiments get mixed up," says Antonio, "because you're leaving everything you have over there but at the same time she comes into our lives."

And the family of four was soon to be five. Ximena Negrete was born just after midnight Tuesday morning at Plano Medical Center.

"She's always going to be from Dallas," says Nora, "and my other two kids are from Houston, we're always going to remember that."

As for what the other two think?

Nora laughs, "they think they`re on vacation!"

At the end of the day She says possessions can be replaced. "For the family, we need to keep moving forward, God never leaves us, we have to keep going, the materialistic doesn't matter."

Family members and staff of the Plano Medical Center are speaking to find the best way to help this family and others in situations like theirs, but no specific donation setup has been organized at this time.

