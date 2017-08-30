× Human Society of North Texas helping displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey

FORT WORTH – Donations are being collected by the Human Society of North Texas (HSNT) for local animal welfare partners that are caring for impacted animals of Hurricane Harvey.

HSNT has received at total of 40 dogs since Harvey and will continue to work with national and local animal welfare organizations to prove the help and resources they need.

Items most needed are bowls, pet food, blankets, cleaning supplies, leashes and crates. Also horses supplies including feed buckets, ropes and halters are needed.

HSNT will distribute the donated items to animal shelters and rescues.