× Government eases student loans for Hurricane Harvey victims

WASHINGTON – For those affected by Hurricane Harvey, The Education Department is easing financial aid rules and procedures.

The agency released a statement that colleges and career schools will be allowed to use “professional judgement” to adjust students’ financial information after the impact of Harvey.

If documents were destroyed during flooding, schools may be able to waive certain paperwork requirements.

Also, borrowers who are struggling to pay off loans because of Harvey are advised to inform their loan services. Services have been directed to give borrowers flexibility in managing loan payments.