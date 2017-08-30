Dallas Zoo offers free admission for Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Those who have survived the floods are faced with the reality that their new reality has changed.

“My family and I decided to go when we saw gas stations were running low on gas, water was running low in the grocery stores. We felt it was the best thing for us to do. My wife and I have a 1 and a half-year-old son and so we decided to leave.” Samer Elqutub said.

Those evacuees who fled to Dallas might be in need of a break from the flooding Harvey left behind.

One escape for folks could come from a college football game. SMU is offering free tickets and food to those affected by the storm.

We’re sure some folks will need a football fix since the Cowboys had to cancel their preseason game against the Texans so the players could be with their friends and families.

Over at the Dallas Zoo, evacuees can get free admission with an ID.

“That goes to Houston but also Galveston, Corpus Christi,” Sean Greene with the Dallas Zoo said. “They just have to show their ID, we let them in for free and they can come here for a couple hours and hopefully take their mind off of a lot of things that are happening right now.”

Houston native Yaser Elqutub was appreciative of the Zoo’s offer but is looking to get back home to help with the cleanup efforts. “It’s pretty sad, honestly, the situation, but we do look forward to going back and volunteering and helping out. I know there is a lot of work to do so that is the goal.”

“I think it’s really generous of Dallas to do that for us, because they didn’t have to do that for us,” Arieal Bryan from Missouri City said. “But it’s good to get out of the hotel and have some fun and not just sit there and be worried about what’s going on back home.”

“It’s nice when people come together for a common cause,” Samer Elqutub said. "You know it doesn’t matter, black, white Arab, Hispanic. Any color, any race. We all can come together and we can have fun.”