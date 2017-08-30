Choosing a plastic surgeon on Instagram can lead to dangerous outcomes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- Instagram is a good place to find the latest fashion trends, fun makeup tutorials and even fitness gurus to help you get some rock hard abs.

But what you probably shouldn't try to search for on social media is a plastic surgeon.

Yeah, a new study says that can lead to dangerous outcomes.

The study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal says only 17.8% of plastic surgery relates Instagram posts come from board - certified surgeons.

Researchers reviewed more than 1 million posts uploaded on a single day and found that the majority of them were from physicians not trained in plastic surgery or non-licensed professionals.

Now the certification is voluntary, but the American Board of Plastic Surgery says by choosing a surgeon who is board - certified, you can be certain that he or she completed at least five years of additional training, and graduated from an accredited medical school.

So next time you think about going under the knife, make sure the doctor is a licensed professional and has more than just "good filters" on their resume.