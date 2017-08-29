× UNT enrolling students impacted by Hurricane Harvey

DENTON – The University of North Texas is helping students affected by Hurricane Harvey by enrolling them in so they can continue schooling.

“UNT is already working with students to provide them with an educational home if they were displaced by the storm,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement.

They’re immediately enrolling and waiving application fees for all victims.

If you or anyone you know has been impacted by Hurricane Harvey, you can email undergrad@unt.edu or call 940-565-2681 to begin enrolling.