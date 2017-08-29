Spice of Blythe: You’re Not Alone Hurricane Harvey Victims!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- My heart's breaking right now along with the rest of Texas, and all of America. I am feeling so bad for the people of Houston. This is a terrible, terrible tragedy and it's AWFUL to watch. I am so sorry for all of the hurricane victims down there.

I am a Houstonian. I was born there, I was raised there, my mom lives there, my sister and her family still live there, my dad's even buried there.

My heart is with you guys right now, I am so sorry for what is going on. I know you guys are struggling just to stay dry, much less get food, take care of animals, children, and I am so sorry for it.

Pink Magnolia's going to become a donation center where people from all over the city can drop off food and money and we'll make sure it gets to the Salvation Army. We want to help people, we want to take care of them and we want to love on you.

My Spice of Blythe is: take care of one another! We're doing a great job of showing love to each other. I know it's hard, I know it's stressful, I know it's terrible, but know that you are not in this alone.

We love you, we care about you, we're ready to bring you in - Dallas is here with open arms! This is why we're the United States of America because in great tragedy and great loss we come together, we hug our neighbors, and we take care of one another.

You hang in there, and when you're ready for me, I'm coming to cook for ya!

32.776664 -96.796988