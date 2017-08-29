President Trump and first lady visit Corpus Christi in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump touched-down in Texas, Tuesday, to tour the damage Hurricane Harvey left behind.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Corpus Christi where Hurricane Harvey hit last week. They were briefed on relief efforts by local leadership and relief organizations.

The president called Texas a "special state" and thanked Gov. Greg Abbott and his team for the work they've done, but refrained from saying congratulations until the job is complete.

"We wanna do it better than before. We wanna be looked at in five or ten years as 'this was the way to do it," the president said. "This was of epic proportion, nobody has ever seen anything like this. And I just wanna say that working with the governor and his entire team has been an honor for us."

And the governor thanked the president and his cabinet for reaching out to help Texas prepare for the hurricane before it even hit.

"The president and his cabinet remained in constant contact with me and my staff, and they all had one thing to say: 'Texas, what do you need? How can we help? You can count on us,'" Gov Abbott said. "What I've learned is we can count on the president of the United States and his staff for helping Texas."

President Trump and the first lady later toured the storm-damaged areas before heading to Austin - where they visited the Texas Department of Public Safety's Emergency Operations Center.