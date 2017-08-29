Mexico offers to help Texas cities affected by Hurricane Harvey

The Mexican government expressed their support to the U.S. on Sunday after Hurricane Harvey, offering assistance to Texas.

“As good neighbors should always do in trying times,” the country offered to help Texas after Harvey flooded areas in Southern Texas.

According to officials, Mexico has prepared a Katrina-like assistance package for the state.

“As we have done in the past, Mexico stand with Texas in this difficult moment,” Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, the Mexican consul general in Austin, said.

Mexico sent troops and vessels filled with food, water and medicine following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 in New Orleans. Soldiers helped and distributed aid to thousands of victims. President George W. Bush met and thanked Mexican officials for their help.

But with the devastation caused by Harvey, President Trump insisted that Mexico pay for a border wall instead of take them up on their aid offer.

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Mexico said “under no circumstance” that their government will pay for a wall.