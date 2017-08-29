Hurricane Harvey evacuees arrive in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The havoc Hurricane Harvey has caused in Houston and along the Texas coast has been devastating to many families.

“We were not really prepared, so we just packed and left,” 12-year-old Lewis Banda said.

He and his family from Dickinson Texas have been in Dallas since Friday trying to wait out the hurricane that has swamped much of their neighborhood.

Tuesday morning they arrived at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, seeking help for their extended stay. It's a decision they made after hearing from neighbors who stayed behind.

“Yesterday, we’re calling and they said stay where you are. Don`t come back over here. It’s getting super flooded,” said Banda. “'We’re getting rescued by a boat.' And I was like, 'a boat?' And she sent us a picture, it was so deep.”

The Banda’s are not the only family looking for refuge in the convention center. The city of Dallas expects more evacuees in the coming days.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings held a press conference early Tuesday morning saying, “It’s still raining down there as you can see and they’re still in a rescue operation. We’re in a relief operation and as soon as we can dial in our relief part, we will.”

Some relief will come to those who’ve been without medications for the past few days. Inside the convention center, a makeshift pharmacy has been set up.

“We anticipate that we will have patients that have not taken their medications for the past two or three days and so maybe there diabetes is not under proper control," Kristina Earker of Walmart said. "Maybe their blood pressure is not under proper control. We're here to help get those patients stabilized.”

As for Lewis and his family, their thoughts are on those left behind.

“I feel nervous. I feel bad for all the people that stayed.”