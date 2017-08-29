How Harvey is hurting Houston’s economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Harvey's rain is hitting Houston hard, but Houston's economy is going to be hit even harder.

According to the Greater Houston Partnership and Moody's Analytics, Harvey's price tag is rising with the water levels and is expected to cost Houston a whopping $50 billion for property damage and a paralyzed economy.

Gas prices are going to skyrocket, insurance rates are going to go up, property values are going to plummet, the list goes on.

If it were its own nation, Houston's economy would've been 30th largest in the world. Now? Not so much, and the effect on Dallas will definitely be noticeable.

People all over are doing what they can to lend a helping hand. Big name celebrities are throwing their money and support towards Harvey's victims.

Ellen DeGeneres said, "I would like to help, so I'm donating $25,000 to the Red Cross. The show is donating another $25,000 to the Red Cross and I am also donating another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas."

Other celebrities are pitching in too.

The Kardashians:

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Kevin Hart:

The Rock:

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger - so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Even Houston native Beyonce is giving what they can:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Houston sports teams are donating too. The Astros pledged $4 million, and the owner of the Rockets is donating $10 million.

Houston Texans player JJ Watt is bringing in major dough too, raising over 4 million dollars and counting!

Houston needs all the help it can get, but when all is said and done, all that money raised is just going to be a drop in the rain bucket.