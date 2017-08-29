How Harvey is hurting Houston’s economy

DALLAS -- Harvey's rain is hitting Houston hard, but Houston's economy is going to be hit even harder.
According to the Greater Houston Partnership and Moody's Analytics, Harvey's price tag is rising with the water levels and is expected to cost Houston a whopping $50 billion for property damage and a paralyzed economy.
Gas prices are going to skyrocket, insurance rates are going to go up, property values are going to plummet, the list goes on.
If it were its own nation, Houston's economy would've been 30th largest in the world. Now? Not so much, and the effect on Dallas will definitely be noticeable.
People all over are doing what they can to lend a helping hand. Big name celebrities are throwing their money and support towards Harvey's victims.
Ellen DeGeneres said, "I would like to help, so I'm donating $25,000 to the Red Cross. The show is donating another $25,000 to the Red Cross and I am also donating another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas."
Other celebrities are pitching in too.
The Kardashians:
Kevin Hart:
Click the link in my Bio & help me help Houston as well as the other cities that are being affected by Hurricane Harvey....I will be able to track this money and make sure that it is being used properly. Keep your head up Houston & keep your faith. I love you all & my prayers are with you!!!! Click the link in my Bio....I will be calling out celebs daily. You also don't have to be a celebrity to donate....Any and everybody can click the link and help out!!!! CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO
The Rock:
Even Houston native Beyonce is giving what they can:
Houston sports teams are donating too. The Astros pledged $4 million, and the owner of the Rockets is donating $10 million.
Houston Texans player JJ Watt is bringing in major dough too, raising over 4 million dollars and counting!
Houston needs all the help it can get, but when all is said and done, all that money raised is just going to be a drop in the rain bucket.