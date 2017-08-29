How Harvey is hurting Houston’s economy

💪 DALLAS HELP FOR HARVEY: DONATIONS, VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES, SHELTER LOCATIONS 💪
Posted 8:39 pm, August 29, 2017

DALLAS -- Harvey's rain is hitting Houston hard, but Houston's economy is going to be hit even harder.

According to the Greater Houston Partnership and Moody's Analytics, Harvey's price tag is rising with the water levels and is expected to cost Houston a whopping $50 billion for property damage and a paralyzed economy.

Gas prices are going to skyrocket, insurance rates are going to go up, property values are going to plummet, the list goes on.

If it were its own nation, Houston's economy would've been 30th largest in the world. Now? Not so much, and the effect on Dallas will definitely be noticeable.

People all over are doing what they can to lend a helping hand. Big name celebrities are throwing their money and support towards Harvey's victims.

Ellen DeGeneres said, "I would like to help, so I'm donating $25,000 to the Red Cross. The show is donating another $25,000 to the Red Cross and I am also donating another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas."

Other celebrities are pitching in too.

The Kardashians:

Kevin Hart:

The Rock:

Even Houston native Beyonce is giving what they can:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Houston sports teams are donating too. The Astros pledged $4 million, and the owner of the Rockets is donating $10 million.

Houston Texans player JJ Watt is bringing in major dough too, raising over 4 million dollars and counting!

Houston needs all the help it can get, but when all is said and done, all that money raised is just going to be a drop in the rain bucket.

