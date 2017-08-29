Hellboy actor steps down from role after whitewashing controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week, the Hellboy reboot project was announced along with some of its main characters.

But there was one problem, Game of Thrones actor Ed Skrein was given the role of Major Ben Daimio, a character of mixed Asian heritage.

Fans of the original comic book were furious. They accused Hollywood of whitewashing the role.

In response, Skrein announced on Tuesday, via Twitter, that he has dropped out from the movie. He wrote, "I accepted the role unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage. I feel it is important to honour and respect that. Therefore, I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately. "

The film producers, Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin, Lionsgate & Millennium, released a joint statement to CNN shortly after, supporting Skrein's decision and said, "It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material."

But this isn't the first time Hollywood's been accused of whitewashing. Movies like the Death Note and Doctor Strange were also under fire for casting white actors as characters of Asian descent.

Maybe if more actors like Skrein stood up for what is right, Hollywood would do a better job at representing minorities in movies.